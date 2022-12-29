Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?

Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?

Can I count musicians despite this being Movie Talk.



Bruce Springsteen. This man's music has meant a lot to me over the last 35+ years. Really isn't a month that goes by where I don't dig into his concert releases. I often quote his lyrics, some have become life mottos. Hell, when two of his long time band members passed I was bummed and a Clarence Clemons Jungleland solo can still get me a little choked up from time to time.



Hands down, Springsteen's death will totally get to me.