Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?

   
12-29-22, 10:08 AM
Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?
Morbid, yes, but i was thinking of people like Clint Eastwood. he is one of my favorite actors/directors/anything else of all time and i would be so sad to see him go.
12-29-22, 10:16 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Betty White. She is just so lovely and funny. The day she goes will be a very sad day indeed.
12-29-22, 10:32 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Betty White. She is just so lovely and funny. The day she goes will be a very sad day indeed.
Ummmmm...
12-29-22, 10:34 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Can I count musicians despite this being Movie Talk.

Bruce Springsteen. This man's music has meant a lot to me over the last 35+ years. Really isn't a month that goes by where I don't dig into his concert releases. I often quote his lyrics, some have become life mottos. Hell, when two of his long time band members passed I was bummed and a Clarence Clemons Jungleland solo can still get me a little choked up from time to time.

Hands down, Springsteen's death will totally get to me.
12-29-22, 11:07 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
The big three I always go back to when I think about this question are:

Steven Spielberg
Harrison Ford
John Williams

Of course they all spent a lot of time working with each other and pretty much shaped my childhood.

There are. Lot of celebrities that I love that when they pass Ill be sad. For those three, I might legitimately have to take the day off of work.
12-29-22, 11:11 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Pretty much all the known film directors from the past 30-40 years.
12-29-22, 11:13 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Stallone
12-29-22, 11:18 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
I think Bruce has lots of time left. At least I hope so.

Warren Beatty will hit me hard. I am such a fan and feel so deprived that he's only done like six movies since Reds in 1980 (and only two [Bugsy, Bullworth] were very good). Just a shame, what could have been.
12-29-22, 11:34 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Mark Hamill.
Harrison Ford.
George Lucas.
John Williams.
Steven Spielberg.
William Shatner.
Patrick Stewart.
Tom Baker.
Jack Nicholson.


12-29-22, 11:44 AM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Bob Dylan
Neil Young
David Lynch

I don't have any emotional attachment to actors. With Dylan and Young it would be all of the future music I will be missing out on and the same goes for Lynch when it comes to films.
12-29-22, 12:03 PM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Michael Caine
12-29-22, 12:04 PM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Terence Stamp
12-29-22, 12:06 PM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Morgan Freeman would suck.
12-29-22, 12:18 PM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Wes Anderson is up there, for me, for sure. I'd hate not having more of his flicks to look forward to.
12-29-22, 12:27 PM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
Morgan Freeman would suck.
Morgan is an immortal... dude hasn't change in over 10+ years. Its as if he has been old for 100 years now. lol
12-29-22, 01:00 PM
Re: Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?
I know Abe Vigoda has died several times over the past 30 years but when he FINALLY goes....
12-29-22, 01:03 PM
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Originally Posted by csant View Post
Morgan is an immortal... dude hasn't change in over 10+ years. Its as if he has been old for 100 years now. lol
Shit, he was old in Driving Miss Daisy and that was over 30 years ago!
