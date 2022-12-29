Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?
Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?
Morbid, yes, but i was thinking of people like Clint Eastwood. he is one of my favorite actors/directors/anything else of all time and i would be so sad to see him go.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Betty White. She is just so lovely and funny. The day she goes will be a very sad day indeed.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Can I count musicians despite this being Movie Talk.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
The big three I always go back to when I think about this question are:
Steven Spielberg
Harrison Ford
John Williams
Of course they all spent a lot of time working with each other and pretty much shaped my childhood.
There are. Lot of celebrities that I love that when they pass Ill be sad. For those three, I might legitimately have to take the day off of work.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Stallone
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
I think Bruce has lots of time left. At least I hope so.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Mark Hamill.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Bob Dylan
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Terence Stamp
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Morgan Freeman would suck.
Re: Which older celebrity would make you sad when they die?
Wes Anderson is up there, for me, for sure. I'd hate not having more of his flicks to look forward to.
Re: Which older celebrity will make you sad when they die?
I know Abe Vigoda has died several times over the past 30 years but when he FINALLY goes....
