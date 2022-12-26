DVD Talk Forum

Movies that surprised you in 2022?

Movies that surprised you in 2022?

   
12-26-22, 06:09 PM
Movies that surprised you in 2022?
The Banshees of Inisherin…really should be surprised as I love McDonagh. But, had no idea how good this truly was.

Top Gun: Maverick…can end thread right there. Who could’ve known? Spectacular.
