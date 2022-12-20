Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases
Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases
Since we're 11 days from 2022 coming to end, I thought it might be time to look ahead and see what is coming out in 2023 and what interests you the most here.
Here's a link for your reference:
https://www.firstshowing.net/schedule2023/
and here's another link with more details on some of these movies:
https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/2...pcoming-movies
This is what I am looking forward to this most for now. Doesn't necessarily have to be a 2023 theatrical release. It could be a streaming movie as well if you know what is coming. Also, it's not a list of the movies you only care about seeing. There are others on my list, but not necessarily high on it.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Creed III
Scream VI
Shazam: Fury of the Gods
John Wick Chapter 4
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3
Fast X - Sure why not?
Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse
Transformers Rise of the Beasts
The Flash
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
The Marvels
Meg 2: The Trench
Blue Beetle
The Equalizer 3
The Expendables 4
The Exorcist 2023
Saw X
Dune: Part 2 - Although I wasn't a massive fan of the 1st movie, it's still beautifully made science fiction that we don't get a lot of.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
The Super Mario Bros Movie - I've changed my opinion this. Looks great and the animation looks amazing
Marlowe - Liam Neeson in actual A-list movie and not a DTV action trash movie
The only streaming I can think of that I'm looking forward to is Extraction 2. The 1st one had an awesome amount of action.
Re: Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases
At this point Im most excited for The Super Mario Bros. Movie personally. Big fan of Nintendo and Mario, and the trailers look really fun so far and like the film is doing a good job of capturing the spirit of the games.
My only reservation about it (and its a rather big one) is I feel Chris Pratt was miscast as the voice of Mario.
My only reservation about it (and its a rather big one) is I feel Chris Pratt was miscast as the voice of Mario.
Re: Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases
Ill check most of those out eventually but Im only eagerly anticipating:
John Wick 4
Indiana Jones
Oppenheimer
Dune: Part 2
And the one Im anticipating the most:
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1!!!
The rest can all wait for steaming.
Re: Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases
^ Thats not the first time autocorrect has boned me over that word!
Though, in all honesty, Im sure many of those listed releases WILL be steaming
Though, in all honesty, Im sure many of those listed releases WILL be steaming
Re: Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases
I will say the 2 on my list that I am highly anticipating the most and want to see as soon as they are available are John Wick Chapter 4 and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. Especially after seeing that 9 minute BTS feature about the bike jump.
