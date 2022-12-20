Most anticipated 2023 Movie Releases

Since we're 11 days from 2022 coming to end, I thought it might be time to look ahead and see what is coming out in 2023 and what interests you the most here.Here's a link for your reference:and here's another link with more details on some of these movies:This is what I am looking forward to this most for now. Doesn't necessarily have to be a 2023 theatrical release. It could be a streaming movie as well if you know what is coming. Also, it's not a list of the movies you only care about seeing. There are others on my list, but not necessarily high on it.Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaCreed IIIScream VIShazam: Fury of the GodsJohn Wick Chapter 4Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3Fast X - Sure why not?Spider-Man Across the SpiderverseTransformers Rise of the BeastsThe FlashIndiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyMission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1OppenheimerThe MarvelsMeg 2: The TrenchBlue BeetleThe Equalizer 3The Expendables 4The Exorcist 2023Saw XDune: Part 2 - Although I wasn't a massive fan of the 1st movie, it's still beautifully made science fiction that we don't get a lot of.Aquaman and the Lost KingdomThe Super Mario Bros Movie - I've changed my opinion this. Looks great and the animation looks amazingMarlowe - Liam Neeson in actual A-list movie and not a DTV action trash movieThe only streaming I can think of that I'm looking forward to is Extraction 2. The 1st one had an awesome amount of action.