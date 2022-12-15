Not Your Usual Christmas Movies Thread

Each year, I try to add to a growing list of rare/weird/less known movies you probably won't find in popular circulation during the Holiday Season. Things like:



Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

Tokyo Godfathers

Anna and the Apocalypse

The Magic Christmas Tree

Elves

Don't Open Until Christmas

Mixed Nuts

The Long Kiss Goodnight



Etc.



What are some of your favourite weird/rare/not usually played Christmas flicks?