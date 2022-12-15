Not Your Usual Christmas Movies Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Not Your Usual Christmas Movies Thread
Each year, I try to add to a growing list of rare/weird/less known movies you probably won't find in popular circulation during the Holiday Season. Things like:
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Tokyo Godfathers
Anna and the Apocalypse
The Magic Christmas Tree
Elves
Don't Open Until Christmas
Mixed Nuts
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Etc.
What are some of your favourite weird/rare/not usually played Christmas flicks?
