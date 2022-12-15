DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Not Your Usual Christmas Movies Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Not Your Usual Christmas Movies Thread

   
Old 12-15-22, 09:53 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,077
Received 785 Likes on 477 Posts
Not Your Usual Christmas Movies Thread
Each year, I try to add to a growing list of rare/weird/less known movies you probably won't find in popular circulation during the Holiday Season. Things like:

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Tokyo Godfathers
Anna and the Apocalypse
The Magic Christmas Tree
Elves
Don't Open Until Christmas
Mixed Nuts
The Long Kiss Goodnight

Etc.

What are some of your favourite weird/rare/not usually played Christmas flicks?
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
65 (2023, D: Beck & Woods, P: Raimi) S: Adam Driver

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.