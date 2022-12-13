HOW DO YOU LIVE (Studio Ghibli  Hayao Miyazaki, 2023)

1984 | Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Hayao Miyazaki)

1986 | Castle in the Sky (Hayao Miyazaki)

1988 | Grave of the Fireflies (Isao Takahata)

1988 | My Neighbor Totoro (Hayao Miyazaki)

1989 | Kiki's Delivery Service (Hayao Miyazaki)

1991 | Only Yesterday (Isao Takahata)

1992 | Porco Rosso (Hayao Miyazaki)

1993 | Ocean Waves (Tomomi Mochizuki)

1994 | Pom Poko (Isao Takahata)

1995 | Whisper of the Heart (Yoshifumi Kondo)

1997 | Princess Mononoke (Hayao Miyazaki)

1999 | My Neighbors the Yamadas (Isao Takahata)

2001 | Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki)

2002 | The Cat Returns (Hiroyuki Morita)

2004 | Howl's Moving Castle (Hayao Miyazaki)

2006 | Tales from Earthsea (Goro Miyazaki)

2008 | Ponyo (Hayao Miyazaki)

2010 | The Secret World of Arrietty (Hiromasa Yonebayashi)

2011 | From Up on Poppy Hill (Goro Miyazaki)

2013 | The Wind Rises (Hayao Miyazaki)

2013 | The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (Isao Takahata)

2014 | When Marnie Was There (Hiromasa Yonebayashi)

2020 | Earwig and the Witch (Goro Miyazaki)

This could be Hayao Miyazaki's last film? The film production has been very slow. If there is no release delay in Japan, we may see a theatrical release as soon as late summer? GKIDS will likely be the one handling U.S. theatrical distribution.Feature films (streaming: U.S. - HBO Max / Canada - Netflix  Grave of the Fireflies isn't available for streaming):