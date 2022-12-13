DVD Talk Forum

HOW DO YOU LIVE (Studio Ghibli  Hayao Miyazaki, 2023)

HOW DO YOU LIVE (Studio Ghibli  Hayao Miyazaki, 2023)
This could be Hayao Miyazaki's last film? The film production has been very slow. If there is no release delay in Japan, we may see a theatrical release as soon as late summer? GKIDS will likely be the one handling U.S. theatrical distribution.


Feature films (streaming: U.S. - HBO Max / Canada - Netflix  Grave of the Fireflies isn't available for streaming):
  • 1984 | Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 1986 | Castle in the Sky (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 1988 | Grave of the Fireflies (Isao Takahata)
  • 1988 | My Neighbor Totoro (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 1989 | Kiki's Delivery Service (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 1991 | Only Yesterday (Isao Takahata)
  • 1992 | Porco Rosso (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 1993 | Ocean Waves (Tomomi Mochizuki)
  • 1994 | Pom Poko (Isao Takahata)
  • 1995 | Whisper of the Heart (Yoshifumi Kondo)
  • 1997 | Princess Mononoke (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 1999 | My Neighbors the Yamadas (Isao Takahata)
  • 2001 | Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 2002 | The Cat Returns (Hiroyuki Morita)
  • 2004 | Howl's Moving Castle (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 2006 | Tales from Earthsea (Goro Miyazaki)
  • 2008 | Ponyo (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 2010 | The Secret World of Arrietty (Hiromasa Yonebayashi)
  • 2011 | From Up on Poppy Hill (Goro Miyazaki)
  • 2013 | The Wind Rises (Hayao Miyazaki)
  • 2013 | The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (Isao Takahata)
  • 2014 | When Marnie Was There (Hiromasa Yonebayashi)
  • 2020 | Earwig and the Witch (Goro Miyazaki)
