Need to Contact Bill Warren or Glenn Erickson

I told someone the other day about a bizarre incident I had witnessed during a June 1968 showing of 2001: A Space Odyssey. He told me he'd already heard the story and that it had happened in San Francisco. So, I began investigating and discovered that the same incident had been reported to have occurred in several cities around the country. Every report I found was far too close to what I witnessed (or thought I had) to be a coincidence. In his review, 2001: A Space Odyssey -- Two-Disc Special Edition, Glenn Erickson cited a report of the same incident in his footnotes. His friend, Bill Warren said that his friend, Greg Bear, had himself witnessed the incident while watching 2001 in a San Diego theater.



Except for Greg's claim, all other reports are simply hearsay. Can anyone provide me with either Bill Warren's or Glenn Erickson's email addresses? I'd like to contact Greg Bear to figure out if I am the source of this urban legend or if I have built a false memory from an urban legend--a very vivid false memory.



Because Glenn's review was posted in 2007, I know this is a long shot. Yet I offer thanks in advance for any assistance provided.

