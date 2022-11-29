DVD Talk Forum

Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66

   
Old 11-29-22, 01:11 AM
Thread Starter
 
DJariya
 
Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66



Im really sad to learn this news. Gilyard will always be James Trivette on Walker. He and Norris were great together for 8 seasons.
Old 11-29-22, 06:29 AM
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Loved WTR but I'll always default to Die Hard with him.

Old 11-29-22, 08:45 AM
GoldenJCJ
 
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Sad news. I was never a big WTR fan so hell always be Theo from Die Hard to me. He did such a great job for such a little thankless role.

And the quarterback is toast!


I didnt realize he was in Top Gun. I guess I recognized him but never put two and two together that it was the guy from Die Hard.
Old 11-29-22, 09:16 AM
story
 
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
I'm a huge fan, and this is true, of Matlock where he played Ben's field investigator Conrad McMasters to great effect. He left the show to join WTR and it started to lose steam at the end and I think Clarence's absence was part of that. 66 is too young, these days.
Old 11-29-22, 09:39 AM
Mike86
 
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
I recognize him from Walker, Texas Ranger, but I dont think I know him from Die Hard or Top Gun. RIP.
Old 11-29-22, 10:13 AM
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Was his character in Die Hard the only terrorist/baddie in the series of films to survive?
Old 11-29-22, 11:10 AM
jjcool
 
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Fond memories of him in Walker, Matlock, Karate Kid 2 and Die Hard.
Old 11-29-22, 12:45 PM
Thread Starter
 
DJariya
 
Re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Originally Posted by Mike86
I recognize him from Walker, Texas Ranger, but I dont think I know him from Die Hard or Top Gun. RIP.
He was "Theo" the hacker in Die Hard


His role in Top Gun was small, but he was in a few scenes, including the one where Tom Cruise sang You lost that loving feeling to Kelly McGillis


