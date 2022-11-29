Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Im really sad to learn this news. Gilyard will always be James Trivette on Walker. He and Norris were great together for 8 seasons.
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Sad news. I was never a big WTR fan so hell always be Theo from Die Hard to me. He did such a great job for such a little thankless role.
And the quarterback is toast!
I didnt realize he was in Top Gun. I guess I recognized him but never put two and two together that it was the guy from Die Hard.
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
I'm a huge fan, and this is true, of Matlock where he played Ben's field investigator Conrad McMasters to great effect. He left the show to join WTR and it started to lose steam at the end and I think Clarence's absence was part of that. 66 is too young, these days.
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
I recognize him from Walker, Texas Ranger, but I dont think I know him from Die Hard or Top Gun. RIP.
re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
Was his character in Die Hard the only terrorist/baddie in the series of films to survive?
Re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66
His role in Top Gun was small, but he was in a few scenes, including the one where Tom Cruise sang You lost that loving feeling to Kelly McGillis
