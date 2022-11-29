re: Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker: Texas Ranger, Matlock) dead at 66

Sad news. I was never a big WTR fan so hell always be Theo from Die Hard to me. He did such a great job for such a little thankless role.



And the quarterback is toast!





I didnt realize he was in Top Gun. I guess I recognized him but never put two and two together that it was the guy from Die Hard.