Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker, Texas Ranger) dead at 66
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,710
Received 2,141 Likes on 1,575 Posts
Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Die Hard, Top Gun, Walker, Texas Ranger) dead at 66
Im really sad to learn this news. Gilyard will always be James Trivette on Walker. He and Norris were great together for 8 seasons.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off