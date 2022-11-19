The Old Way (2023, D: Donowho) S: Nicolas Cage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western film as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.
Saban Films will debut The Old Way in select US theaters on January 6th, 2023, then on digital/VOD starting on January 13th, 2023.
