The Inspection (2022, D: Bratton) S: Pope, Union, Castillo, Woodbine
In Elegance Bratton’s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.
Release Date
Nov 18, 2022
Written and Directed by
Elegance Bratton
Starring
Jeremy Pope
Raúl Castillo
McCaul Lombardi
Aaron Dominguez
with Bokeem Woodbine
and Gabrielle Union
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_inspection
