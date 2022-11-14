The Inspection (2022, D: Bratton) S: Pope, Union, Castillo, Woodbine

Quote:

In Elegance Bratton’s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.



Release Date

Nov 18, 2022



Written and Directed by

Elegance Bratton



Starring

Jeremy Pope

Raúl Castillo

McCaul Lombardi

Aaron Dominguez

with Bokeem Woodbine

and Gabrielle Union