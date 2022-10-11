View Poll Results: Ever watch a movie and have it trigger the urge to watch another?
Ever watch a movie and have it trigger the urge to watch another?
Ever watch a movie and have it trigger the urge to watch another?
I hope that title is not to vague. I mean like you watch a certain actor in a particular movie and then have a desire to watch him in another. Or director or whatever it is that triggers that urge to watch another.
I have that happen all the time. Most recently I saw Wind River and then I instantly wanted to see The Hurt Locker.
Stuff like that…
Re: Ever watch a movie and have it trigger the urge to watch another?
Recently, on a whim, I popped in Steven Seagal's ON DEADLY GROUND (1994) and was reminded how much I enjoyed going to Times Square after work in the 1990s and seeing action movies at various theaters there, including Seagal and Van Damme movies, so I pulled out two other Seagals and three Van Dammes from that era and watched them all again. I'll never forget seeing HARD TARGET on opening night. Great stuff!
Re: Ever watch a movie and have it trigger the urge to watch another?
The new 4K and extras is a good set.
