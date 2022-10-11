DVD Talk Forum

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022, D: Coogler) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022, D: Coogler) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022, D: Coogler) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Please continue pre-release discussion here: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...d-coogler.html






Synopsis:
Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), MBaku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King TChallas death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyongo) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Director: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyongo, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli

Runtime: 2 hours 41 minutes

Budget: $250mil

Rotten Tomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bla...akanda_forever
Metacritic: https://www.metacritic.com/movie/bla...forever?ref=hp



Screenings start today, Thursday, at 3pm.

It is said there is only a mid-credit scene, not end credit scene.
