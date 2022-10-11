Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022, D: Coogler) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Quote:

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), MBaku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King TChallas death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyongo) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.