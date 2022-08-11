A Man Called Otto (2022, D: Forster) S: Tom Hanks
Discover what can happen when you let life in. See Tom Hanks as Otto in #AManCalledOtto, in select theaters Christmas and starts everywhere January 13.
Based on the comical and moving # 1 New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places.
Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), A Man Called Otto stars Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Cast Away), Mariana Treviño (Club the Cuervos), Rachel Keller (Fargo) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). The screenplay is written by Academy Award® nominee David Magee (Best Adapted Screenplay, Life of Pi, 2012; Best Adapted Screenplay, Finding Neverland, 2004) based upon the best-selling novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. The film is also based on the Swedish film written and directed by Hannes Holm. The film is being produced by Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro.
Previously made as the 2015 Oscar nominated Swedish film, A Man Called Ove (currently on Prime, if interested).
When I saw the title thought it was going to be an Otto Preminger biopic.
