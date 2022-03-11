Bert Kreischer is "The Machine" - Release date - ?

I'm really looking forward to this. Comedian Bert Kreischer shot this film during the height of the pandemic, based on his real life experience robbing a train in Russia while in college (as told in his Netflix comedy special "The Machine", really funny story) and when it was getting close to release, the Russian invasion of Ukraine happened which put a bit of a kibosh on this. Not sure when and where this is getting released yet, but Bert just posted the trailer to hopefully get the ball rolling to get this released soon. I've became a big fan of the dude after watching tons of his podcasts during the pandemic and this looks like the kind of gross out, R-rated comedy that we don't see as much of these days.