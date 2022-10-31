A Wounded Fawn (2023?, D: Stevens) S: Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, Malin Barr
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,935
Received 913 Likes on 651 Posts
A Wounded Fawn (2023?, D: Stevens) S: Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, Malin Barr
A Wounded Fawn
From the director of Jakob's Wife (2021) and Girl on the Third Floor (2019).
Starring Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, Malin Barr
Synopsis:
As far as I can tell, there's no trailer or poster available. To be honest, after seeing it this at a sneak peek this weekend, I'm not sure what a trailer could contain that would effectively sell this flick. This is a film that, at least going in with zero knowledge of what I was getting into, takes some unexpected turns. Not quite the same as the recent Barbarian or less recent Mandy... but this movie made me think of those, in a vague how-weird-will-this-get sort of vibe. The difference being, I didn't really like either of those movies all that much, but I think I loved this one.
I haven't seen Stevens' other films, but they're now at the top of my list.
Currently no commercial release date is set, but I think they said it might show up on Shudder next year.
Anyone else get a chance to see this yet? And if so, did you watch the full credits sequence?
From the director of Jakob's Wife (2021) and Girl on the Third Floor (2019).
Starring Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, Malin Barr
Synopsis:
Spoiler:
From IMDB:
A serial killer brings an unsuspecting new victim on a weekend getaway to add another body to his ever-growing count. She's buying into his faux charms, and he's eagerly lusting for blood. What could possibly go wrong?
From Fantastic Fest 2022:
Art broker Bruce Ernst (Josh Ruben) is a dream. Ruggedly handsome, exceptionally learned, an excellent cook, and the owner of an immaculately furnished mid-century modern "cabin" on a conveniently isolated, wooded lot. Bruce also happens to be a deranged, misogynistic serial killer, egged on by a host of horrific demons that include, most prominently, a gigantic red owl. But hey, nobodys perfect!
Museum curator Meredith (Sarah Lind) is struggling to move forward from the wreckage of an abusive relationship when she makes the fateful decision to accept Bruces invitation for a romantic weekend getaway. Although shes initially swept off her feet, flashes of Bruces dark side increasingly pique her intuition. Realizing that she may be trapped inside the house of a violent killer, Meredith tries to make a hasty exit, to which Bruce heartily objects. Relishing the thought of another easy kill, Bruce thinks this is just another statistic in his ledger, but before the night is over, hell learn a hard lesson about crime and punishment... and when karma comes calling, shes a bitch.
A psychodrama masquerading as a slasher drenched in bright red Giallo blood, A WOUNDED FAWN defies expectations and turns genre and gender tropes on their head. Nearly indescribable and immaculately shot on gritty 16mm, the film occupies a space somewhere in between Sam Raimi, Dario Argento, and Kenneth Anger. A WOUNDED FAWN is unapologetically experimental and continues to establish director Travis Stevens as a singular voice in contemporary horror filmmaking.
A serial killer brings an unsuspecting new victim on a weekend getaway to add another body to his ever-growing count. She's buying into his faux charms, and he's eagerly lusting for blood. What could possibly go wrong?
From Fantastic Fest 2022:
Art broker Bruce Ernst (Josh Ruben) is a dream. Ruggedly handsome, exceptionally learned, an excellent cook, and the owner of an immaculately furnished mid-century modern "cabin" on a conveniently isolated, wooded lot. Bruce also happens to be a deranged, misogynistic serial killer, egged on by a host of horrific demons that include, most prominently, a gigantic red owl. But hey, nobodys perfect!
Museum curator Meredith (Sarah Lind) is struggling to move forward from the wreckage of an abusive relationship when she makes the fateful decision to accept Bruces invitation for a romantic weekend getaway. Although shes initially swept off her feet, flashes of Bruces dark side increasingly pique her intuition. Realizing that she may be trapped inside the house of a violent killer, Meredith tries to make a hasty exit, to which Bruce heartily objects. Relishing the thought of another easy kill, Bruce thinks this is just another statistic in his ledger, but before the night is over, hell learn a hard lesson about crime and punishment... and when karma comes calling, shes a bitch.
A psychodrama masquerading as a slasher drenched in bright red Giallo blood, A WOUNDED FAWN defies expectations and turns genre and gender tropes on their head. Nearly indescribable and immaculately shot on gritty 16mm, the film occupies a space somewhere in between Sam Raimi, Dario Argento, and Kenneth Anger. A WOUNDED FAWN is unapologetically experimental and continues to establish director Travis Stevens as a singular voice in contemporary horror filmmaking.
As far as I can tell, there's no trailer or poster available. To be honest, after seeing it this at a sneak peek this weekend, I'm not sure what a trailer could contain that would effectively sell this flick. This is a film that, at least going in with zero knowledge of what I was getting into, takes some unexpected turns. Not quite the same as the recent Barbarian or less recent Mandy... but this movie made me think of those, in a vague how-weird-will-this-get sort of vibe. The difference being, I didn't really like either of those movies all that much, but I think I loved this one.
I haven't seen Stevens' other films, but they're now at the top of my list.
Currently no commercial release date is set, but I think they said it might show up on Shudder next year.
Anyone else get a chance to see this yet? And if so, did you watch the full credits sequence?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off