A Wounded Fawn (2023?, D: Stevens) S: Sarah Lind, Josh Ruben, Malin Barr

Spoiler:

From IMDB:

A serial killer brings an unsuspecting new victim on a weekend getaway to add another body to his ever-growing count. She's buying into his faux charms, and he's eagerly lusting for blood. What could possibly go wrong?



From Fantastic Fest 2022:

Art broker Bruce Ernst (Josh Ruben) is a dream. Ruggedly handsome, exceptionally learned, an excellent cook, and the owner of an immaculately furnished mid-century modern "cabin" on a conveniently isolated, wooded lot. Bruce also happens to be a deranged, misogynistic serial killer, egged on by a host of horrific demons that include, most prominently, a gigantic red owl. But hey, nobodys perfect!



Museum curator Meredith (Sarah Lind) is struggling to move forward from the wreckage of an abusive relationship when she makes the fateful decision to accept Bruces invitation for a romantic weekend getaway. Although shes initially swept off her feet, flashes of Bruces dark side increasingly pique her intuition. Realizing that she may be trapped inside the house of a violent killer, Meredith tries to make a hasty exit, to which Bruce heartily objects. Relishing the thought of another easy kill, Bruce thinks this is just another statistic in his ledger, but before the night is over, hell learn a hard lesson about crime and punishment... and when karma comes calling, shes a bitch.



A psychodrama masquerading as a slasher drenched in bright red Giallo blood, A WOUNDED FAWN defies expectations and turns genre and gender tropes on their head. Nearly indescribable and immaculately shot on gritty 16mm, the film occupies a space somewhere in between Sam Raimi, Dario Argento, and Kenneth Anger. A WOUNDED FAWN is unapologetically experimental and continues to establish director Travis Stevens as a singular voice in contemporary horror filmmaking.

