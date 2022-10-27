Good Burger 2

A Good Burger Sequel Is Gonna Happen Says Kenan Thompson

Matt Singer



Published: October 27, 2022







It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring



As he explained to Entertainment Tonight...

It's closer than it's ever been. So, I don't think anything is gonna derail it ... We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we've been working on, out loud -- just with a couple friends and a couple people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny.

Thompson and Mitchell recently had a Good Burger reunion during the Emmy Awards, which Thompson hosted.





The pair had previously reunited for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2015. They first revealed discussions for a potential Good Burger film sequel in 2018. The Good Burger concept originated on the Nickelodeon sketch series All That in the 90s. (That series has also been revived in recent years by Nickelodeon, with both Thompson and Mitchell serving as executive producers and appearing as guest stars.)



Mitchell and Thompson also posted a video of the script on Instagram this week, indicating that the thing really does exist, and it is getting close to happening.



Kinda cool news. I liked Kenan and Kel a lot back in the day (both their personalities and the show they did together). Glad that theyre finally doing more together again. I will say I tried to watcha couple years ago and found it hard to watch, but Id probably watch a sequel for nostalgia sake.