Good Burger 2
Good Burger 2
A Good Burger Sequel Is Gonna Happen Says Kenan Thompson
A Good Burger Sequel Is Gonna Happen Says Kenan Thompson
Matt Singer
Published: October 27, 2022Paramount
Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon.
It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is gonna happen, some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
As he explained to Entertainment Tonight...
It's closer than it's ever been. So, I don't think anything is gonna derail it ... We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we've been working on, out loud -- just with a couple friends and a couple people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny.
Thompson and Mitchell recently had a Good Burger reunion during the Emmy Awards, which Thompson hosted.
The pair had previously reunited for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2015. They first revealed discussions for a potential Good Burger film sequel in 2018. The Good Burger concept originated on the Nickelodeon sketch series All That in the 90s. (That series has also been revived in recent years by Nickelodeon, with both Thompson and Mitchell serving as executive producers and appearing as guest stars.)
Mitchell and Thompson also posted a video of the script on Instagram this week, indicating that the thing really does exist, and it is getting close to happening.
Good Burger 2 doesnt have an official release date yet, but Thompson sure seems convinced the film is happening.
Kinda cool news. I liked Kenan and Kel a lot back in the day (both their personalities and the show they did together). Glad that theyre finally doing more together again. I will say I tried to watch Good Burger a couple years ago and found it hard to watch, but Id probably watch a sequel for nostalgia sake.
Re: Good Burger 2
So when's the Fat Albert sequel coming?
*crickets*
*crickets*
Re: Good Burger 2
When is the Criterion re-release of the original due?
