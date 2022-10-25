James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
James Cameron wont be heading to theaters anytime soon to catch the latest Marvel or DC movie.
The Titanic director, 68, discussed the evolution of cinema in a new interview, noting how comic book characters lack depth.
When I look at these big, spectacular films Im looking at you, Marvel and DC it doesnt matter how old the characters are, they all act like theyre in college, Cameron told The New York Times.
They have relationships, but they really dont, the Avatar filmmaker went on. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids.
He added: The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters dont experience it, and I think thats not the way to make movies.
Camerons next project is Avatar: The Way of Water, due out Dec. 16.
Its the follow-up to his 2009 flick Avatar, taking place 15 years after the original.
Avatar follows a former Marine named Jake (played by Sam Worthington), who experiences the Navi culture and falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).
The sequel will spotlight Jake and Neytiri as they parent their three children and their adopted daughter.
Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later, Cameron said. In the first movie, Sams character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith.
The Canadian native added: And Zoes character leaps off a limb and assumes theres going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when youre a parent, you dont think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, Im saying, What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?
Worthington also spoke with the Times, giving some insight into the sequel.
Jim wrote this family in a great way where not only are the stakes life and death, but the conflicts are quite domestic, the Aussie actor said. Youre still having these arguments with kids that you have every day, like, Pick up your clothes, eat your food, even though the world is at war.
Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Kate Winslet as Ronal, a leader of the Metkayina, a lesser-known clan of the Navi tribe.
--------------
Basically all super heroes in these flicks are air heads.
Sorry Mr. Cameron but...
The Dark Knight > Avatar
The Titanic director, 68, discussed the evolution of cinema in a new interview, noting how comic book characters lack depth.
When I look at these big, spectacular films Im looking at you, Marvel and DC it doesnt matter how old the characters are, they all act like theyre in college, Cameron told The New York Times.
They have relationships, but they really dont, the Avatar filmmaker went on. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids.
He added: The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters dont experience it, and I think thats not the way to make movies.
Camerons next project is Avatar: The Way of Water, due out Dec. 16.
Its the follow-up to his 2009 flick Avatar, taking place 15 years after the original.
Avatar follows a former Marine named Jake (played by Sam Worthington), who experiences the Navi culture and falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).
The sequel will spotlight Jake and Neytiri as they parent their three children and their adopted daughter.
Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later, Cameron said. In the first movie, Sams character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith.
The Canadian native added: And Zoes character leaps off a limb and assumes theres going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when youre a parent, you dont think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, Im saying, What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?
Worthington also spoke with the Times, giving some insight into the sequel.
Jim wrote this family in a great way where not only are the stakes life and death, but the conflicts are quite domestic, the Aussie actor said. Youre still having these arguments with kids that you have every day, like, Pick up your clothes, eat your food, even though the world is at war.
Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Kate Winslet as Ronal, a leader of the Metkayina, a lesser-known clan of the Navi tribe.
--------------
Basically all super heroes in these flicks are air heads.
Sorry Mr. Cameron but...
The Dark Knight > Avatar
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,214
Received 1,166 Likes on 684 Posts
Re: James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
One person's opinion about a genre of movies needs its own thread? That's as James Cameron as it gets.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,214
Received 1,886 Likes on 1,261 Posts
Re: James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
I dont necessarily disagree with Cameron but the director of a dozen Avatar movies should probably keep quiet. Those characters have the depth of a puddle.
Also, Ive been known to knock the MCU myself but Steve Rogers is a fully rounded character and has all kinds of depth.
Also, Ive been known to knock the MCU myself but Steve Rogers is a fully rounded character and has all kinds of depth.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off