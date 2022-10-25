DVD Talk Forum

James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
James Cameron wont be heading to theaters anytime soon to catch the latest Marvel or DC movie.

The Titanic director, 68, discussed the evolution of cinema in a new interview, noting how comic book characters lack depth.

When I look at these big, spectacular films  Im looking at you, Marvel and DC  it doesnt matter how old the characters are, they all act like theyre in college, Cameron told The New York Times.

They have relationships, but they really dont, the Avatar filmmaker went on. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids.

He added: The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters dont experience it, and I think thats not the way to make movies.

Camerons next project is Avatar: The Way of Water, due out Dec. 16.

Its the follow-up to his 2009 flick Avatar, taking place 15 years after the original.

Avatar follows a former Marine named Jake (played by Sam Worthington), who experiences the Navi culture and falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The sequel will spotlight Jake and Neytiri as they parent their three children and their adopted daughter.

Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later, Cameron said. In the first movie, Sams character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith.

The Canadian native added: And Zoes character leaps off a limb and assumes theres going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when youre a parent, you dont think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, Im saying, What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?

Worthington also spoke with the Times, giving some insight into the sequel.

Jim wrote this family in a great way where not only are the stakes life and death, but the conflicts are quite domestic, the Aussie actor said. Youre still having these arguments with kids that you have every day, like, Pick up your clothes, eat your food, even though the world is at war.

Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Kate Winslet as Ronal, a leader of the Metkayina, a lesser-known clan of the Navi tribe.

--------------
Basically all super heroes in these flicks are air heads.

Sorry Mr. Cameron but...

The Dark Knight > Avatar
Re: James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
One person's opinion about a genre of movies needs its own thread? That's as James Cameron as it gets.
Re: James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college
I dont necessarily disagree with Cameron but the director of a dozen Avatar movies should probably keep quiet. Those characters have the depth of a puddle.

Also, Ive been known to knock the MCU myself but Steve Rogers is a fully rounded character and has all kinds of depth.
