James Cameron slams Marvel, DC characters: They all act like theyre in college

The Titanic director, 68, discussed the evolution of cinema in a new interview, noting how comic book characters lack depth.Camerons next project is Avatar: The Way of Water, due out Dec. 16.Its the follow-up to his 2009 flick Avatar, taking place 15 years after the original.Avatar follows a former Marine named Jake (played by Sam Worthington), who experiences the Navi culture and falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).The sequel will spotlight Jake and Neytiri as they parent their three children and their adopted daughter.Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later, Cameron said. In the first movie, Sams character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith.The Canadian native added: And Zoes character leaps off a limb and assumes theres going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when youre a parent, you dont think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, Im saying, What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?Worthington also spoke with the Times, giving some insight into the sequel.Jim wrote this family in a great way where not only are the stakes life and death, but the conflicts are quite domestic, the Aussie actor said. Youre still having these arguments with kids that you have every day, like, Pick up your clothes, eat your food, even though the world is at war.Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Kate Winslet as Ronal, a leader of the Metkayina, a lesser-known clan of the Navi tribe.--------------Basically all super heroes in these flicks are air heads.Sorry Mr. Cameron but...The Dark Knight > Avatar