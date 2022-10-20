DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Estate (D: Dean Craig, 2022) Kathleen Turner, Collette, Faris, Duchovny

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Estate (D: Dean Craig, 2022) Kathleen Turner, Collette, Faris, Duchovny

   
Old 10-20-22, 05:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 42,309
Received 890 Likes on 545 Posts
The Estate (D: Dean Craig, 2022) Kathleen Turner, Collette, Faris, Duchovny
The writer/director was the writer of both versions of Death At a Funeral:



I'm guessing that the script must have been pretty solid to lure in this talent so it might be very good.
jfoobar is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
film posters?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.