Dumb Money (D: Gillespie) S: Rogen, Dano, Stan, Davidson, Woodley

EXCLUSIVE: After signing on to the project in April, Craig Gillespie has lined up an all-star cast of faces familiar to the director. Sources tell Deadline that Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson are on board for Black Bear Pictures Dumb Money, an adaptation of Ben Mezrichs book The Antisocial Network, with Gillespie directing. Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum are adapting with Ryder Picture Companys Aaron Ryder, Black Bears Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie producing.



Deadline has been all over this project going back to when the film was set up at MGM, which landed the rights to Mezrichs manuscript in January. The project recently moved over to Black Bear, which is planning to launch sales on the film at this months Toronto Film Festival through its Black Bear International division led by John Friedberg. Executive producers include Michael Heimler, Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Schuker Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler Winklevoss, Cameron Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich.



Black Bear Pictures is fully financing, with Black Bear International handling the foreign distribution rights. UTA Independent Film Group is representing the U.S. rights to the film.



Principal photography will begin in October on Dumb Money, which tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that might have ended up changing Wall Street forever. It offers a gripping portrayal of how a loosely affiliated group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatened to upend the establishment.



Black Bear has diamond hands for Dumb Money,Schwarzman said. Lauren & Rebecca have masterfully adapted Ben Mezrichs exceptional book detailing one of the greatest underdog stories of our time. Craig Gillespie is a tremendous leader with exceptional vision and has assembled a tremendous ensemble. Were honored to partner with him, Aaron Ryder, and this terrific team in front and behind the camera to bring Dumb Money to audiences everywhere.