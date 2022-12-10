The Joy Luck Club - sequel in the works

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 30 years after The Joy Luck Club changed Asian and Asian American representation in cinema, a sequel is in development with author Amy Tan and Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass continuing from the formers bestselling novel.



Also producing are Ashok Amritrajs Hyde Park Entertainment Group and The Judge producer Jeff Kleeman.



The original leading cast are in talks to return to their roles, now the mothers and grandmothers of their families. The Wayne Wang-directed movie was a breakout role for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen and also starred Tamlyn Tomita, and Lisa Lu.



The Joy Luck Club, released in 1993, tells the multigenerational saga of Chinese and Chinese-American mothers and daughters, whose histories, stories and lives interweave as they navigate life. The original Disney Touchstone theatrical paved the way for such Asian-led movies as Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Joy Luck Club was executive produced by Oliver Stone and grossed close to $33M at the domestic box office.





Hyde Park

In the sequel, the mothers become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers in their own right, introducing a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, love, womanhood and identity.



We are excited to be teaming with Hyde Park and Jeff Kleeman in bringing to life the next generation of

these four families so close to our hearts, said Tan and Bass.



Amritraj has been a force in Hollywood, promoting both the building of film and cultural bridges between the East and West, and the creation of diverse, inclusive and socially relevant content.



I am thrilled to work with Amy, Ron and Jeff to bring this special film to the screen, he said. Now more than ever it is important to share authentic stories about the Asian-American experience, and we believe this film will speak to wide audiences with its narrative rooted in humanity and connection.

