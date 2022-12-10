Spirited (2022, D: Anders) S: Ferrell, Reynolds, Spencer

Quote:

This isnt your great great great great great great grandparents Christmas Carol (give or take). Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, Spirited is in theaters November 11 and streaming November 18 on Apple TV+



Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders ("Daddys Home, "Instant Family), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.