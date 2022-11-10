Women Talking (2022, D: Polley) S: Mara, Foy, Buckley, Ivey, McCarthy, Wishaw
Stay and fight, or leave. They will not do nothing.
Set in 2010, the women from an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality in a violent community with their faith.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13669038/
Reviews from festivals: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/women_talking
I saw this last night. It was pretty good, though a bit of a cold film. The color grade is very grey. It is not appealing. It is a great ensemble, but I think Foy is the standout. I'm not sure it will breakthrough with a bunch nomination come awards season, but maybe a few for acting and adapted screenplay. The women categories are going to be stacked this year.
McDormand is credited on the poster, but she is in the movie for maybe 3 minutes. It's basically a cameo. She was a producer on the movie and optioned the book.
It's nice to see Polley return to feature work. I very much enjoyed her two previous efforts and the documentary she did, which was very acclaimed.
I was close to Polley, Mara, Foy when they walked in to the theatre. Then I was walking out of the bathroom and literally almost walked right into Katie Holmes who was there to support Polley (a GO reunion!).
