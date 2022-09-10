DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Movie endings you can watch over and over?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Movie endings you can watch over and over?

   
Old 10-09-22, 04:07 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,248
Received 568 Likes on 489 Posts
Movie endings you can watch over and over?
Whether its a 5 minute end scene or 30 minute capper.

Recently, Ive been watching endings of movies over and over after Ive watched it once in total.
1. In The Heights
2. The Batman
3. Avengers: Endgame
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
TÁR (2022, D: Todd Field) S: Cate Blanchett

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.