Dinner In America (2022) starring Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs

Kyle Gallner's name is prominent on the forum page on the Smile thread, and it made me think of this movie. VERY MUCH like a 1990s indie film. Reminds me of Buffalo 66, but less dark and serious than that, and SFW, but way better than that, and a little bit of Natural Born Killers, but WAY WAY less violent. Kind of movie where everyone is unrealistically extreme or weird in some way, but it does not play as completely cartoonish. Critics like the performances and the energy. I agree with that. Black comedy, but I thought the movie was a lot of enjoyable fun.







Dinner In America is streaming on Hulu.



btw, Emily Skeegs was nominated for a Tony Award in 2015