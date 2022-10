The Lair (2022, D: Neil Marshall) S: Kirk, Howard, Bamber

In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital October 28th, 2022



Starring Charlotte Kirk, Jonathan Howard, Jamie Bamber



Directed by Neil Marshall



When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons half human, half alien are awakened.

Man... I hope this is better than the last film Marshall made with his girlfriend and jeopardized his career for.