The Lair (2022, D: Neil Marshall) S: Kirk, Howard, Bamber
THE LAIR In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital October 28th, 2022
Starring Charlotte Kirk, Jonathan Howard, Jamie Bamber
Directed by Neil Marshall
When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons half human, half alien are awakened.
