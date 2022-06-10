DVD Talk Forum

The Lair (2022, D: Neil Marshall) S: Kirk, Howard, Bamber

The Lair (2022, D: Neil Marshall) S: Kirk, Howard, Bamber

   
10-06-22
The Lair (2022, D: Neil Marshall) S: Kirk, Howard, Bamber


THE LAIR In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital October 28th, 2022

Starring Charlotte Kirk, Jonathan Howard, Jamie Bamber

Directed by Neil Marshall

When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons  half human, half alien  are awakened.
Man... I hope this is better than the last film Marshall made with his girlfriend and jeopardized his career for.
