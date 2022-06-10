Liarmouth (W/D: John Waters)

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: In what marks a high-profile return to filmmaking for John Waters, Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned his new novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Waters will write the script and direct.



It will be Waters first time behind the camera since 2004s A Dirty Shame. Steve Rabineau will produce alongside Village Roadshow Entertainment, which Steve Mosko revived as a producer and financier. Mosko and Waters hail from Baltimore.



Liarmouth is the craziest thing Ive written in a while, so maybe its fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career, Waters said. Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.



The novel follows Marsha Sprinkle, a suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. Shes smart, shes desperate, shes disturbed, and shes on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth ― until one insane man makes her tell the truth.



The novel was published in May by Farrar, Straus & Giroux. It is described as a funny, filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction  and why would Waters return to filmmaking for anything less?



The Baltimore-based indie icons work includes the classics Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, Serial Mom, Cry-Baby, Cecil B. Demented, Polyester and others. The deal was made by Paradigms Jack Tantleff for The Clegg Agency, and Waters lawyer Jason P. Hendler at Hansen Jacobson Teller