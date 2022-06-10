Liarmouth (W/D: John Waters)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,278
Likes: 0
Received 3,067 Likes on 2,082 Posts
Liarmouth (W/D: John Waters)
EXCLUSIVE: In what marks a high-profile return to filmmaking for John Waters, Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned his new novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Waters will write the script and direct.
It will be Waters first time behind the camera since 2004s A Dirty Shame. Steve Rabineau will produce alongside Village Roadshow Entertainment, which Steve Mosko revived as a producer and financier. Mosko and Waters hail from Baltimore.
Liarmouth is the craziest thing Ive written in a while, so maybe its fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career, Waters said. Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.
The novel follows Marsha Sprinkle, a suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. Shes smart, shes desperate, shes disturbed, and shes on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth ― until one insane man makes her tell the truth.
The novel was published in May by Farrar, Straus & Giroux. It is described as a funny, filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction and why would Waters return to filmmaking for anything less?
The Baltimore-based indie icons work includes the classics Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, Serial Mom, Cry-Baby, Cecil B. Demented, Polyester and others. The deal was made by Paradigms Jack Tantleff for The Clegg Agency, and Waters lawyer Jason P. Hendler at Hansen Jacobson Teller
It will be Waters first time behind the camera since 2004s A Dirty Shame. Steve Rabineau will produce alongside Village Roadshow Entertainment, which Steve Mosko revived as a producer and financier. Mosko and Waters hail from Baltimore.
Liarmouth is the craziest thing Ive written in a while, so maybe its fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career, Waters said. Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.
The novel follows Marsha Sprinkle, a suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. Shes smart, shes desperate, shes disturbed, and shes on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth ― until one insane man makes her tell the truth.
The novel was published in May by Farrar, Straus & Giroux. It is described as a funny, filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction and why would Waters return to filmmaking for anything less?
The Baltimore-based indie icons work includes the classics Hairspray, Pink Flamingos, Serial Mom, Cry-Baby, Cecil B. Demented, Polyester and others. The deal was made by Paradigms Jack Tantleff for The Clegg Agency, and Waters lawyer Jason P. Hendler at Hansen Jacobson Teller
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off