DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Run Sweetheart Run (2022, D: Feste) S: Balinska, Asbæk

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Run Sweetheart Run (2022, D: Feste) S: Balinska, Asbæk

   
Old 10-06-22, 11:31 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,275
Likes: 0
Received 3,065 Likes on 2,080 Posts
Run Sweetheart Run (2022, D: Feste) S: Balinska, Asbæk


Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved and excited when she meets charismatic Ethan (Pilou Asbæk). The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered and terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a bloodthirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined.

The cast for Blumhouses dark thriller Run Sweetheart Run also includes Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt.
I remember seeing a trailer for this in front of The Invisible Man back in 2020 before COVID. It was pulled and eventually sold to Amazon.

Some reviews from Sundance 2020: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/run_sweetheart_run
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.