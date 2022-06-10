Run Sweetheart Run (2022, D: Feste) S: Balinska, Asbæk
Run Sweetheart Run (2022, D: Feste) S: Balinska, Asbæk
Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved and excited when she meets charismatic Ethan (Pilou Asbæk). The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered and terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a bloodthirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined.
The cast for Blumhouses dark thriller Run Sweetheart Run also includes Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt.
Some reviews from Sundance 2020: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/run_sweetheart_run
