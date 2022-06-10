DVD Talk Forum

Causeway (2022, D: Neugebauer) S: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway (2022, D: Neugebauer) S: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry

   
Causeway (2022, D: Neugebauer) S: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
Two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing. Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in Causeway, in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ November 4.

Causeway is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjusting to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

Filmed in New Orleans, the A24 film is directed by Lila Neugebauer, and written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer serves as executive producer. Causeaway is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24.
This is currently making the festival rounds. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/causeway
