Violent Night (2022, D: Wirkola) S: Harbour, Leguizamo

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Violent Night (2022, D: Wirkola) S: Harbour, Leguizamo

   
Violent Night (2022, D: Wirkola) S: Harbour, Leguizamo



Only in Theaters December 2

To hell with all is calm.

From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isnt prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and hes about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly DAngelo (National Lampoons Vacation franchise).

Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87Norths Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The films executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories
Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith

