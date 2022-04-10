To Leslie (2022, D: Morris) S: Riseborough, Janney, Maron, Root, Teague, Lauria
Years after a lottery win, a West Texas single mother is alone, living hard at the bottom of a bottle. Nowhere left to go, she is forced to come home and confront her past. In Theaters & On Demand October 7.
Starring Andrea Riseborough as Leslie, with Allison Janney, Marc Maron, Stephen Root, Owen Teague, Matt Lauria, James Landry Hébert, & Andre Royo.
Strong reviews from SXSW earlier this year: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/to_leslie
Michael Morris directed some episodes of Better Call Saul, amongst other some other series.
