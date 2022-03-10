Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith

Quote: An enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family in this powerful film inspired by a true story.



Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, premieres in theaters December 2, streaming on Apple TV+ December 9.

This was to be another awards contender for Smith, not sure that's going to happen now. Apparently, there was a lot of back and forth internally at Apple to decide if it should be released this year.