Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith

   
Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith


An enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family in this powerful film inspired by a true story.

Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, premieres in theaters December 2, streaming on Apple TV+ December 9.
This was to be another awards contender for Smith, not sure that's going to happen now. Apparently, there was a lot of back and forth internally at Apple to decide if it should be released this year.
Re: Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith
Yeah, that definitely looks like it another Oscar attempt by Smith.

Ive heard good things about this but I dont have Apple TV.
