Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith
Emancipation (2022, D: Fuqua) S: Will Smith
An enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family in this powerful film inspired by a true story.
Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, premieres in theaters December 2, streaming on Apple TV+ December 9.
Yeah, that definitely looks like it another Oscar attempt by Smith.
Ive heard good things about this but I dont have Apple TV.
