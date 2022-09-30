DIO - Dreamers Never Die (Documentary)

This was first shown on the 28th, and will play again on Sunday (October 2nd) in a lot of theaters around the country. From all the reviews I've read it's a good documentary, and some of the stuff in there will surprise people. Not because of how shocking Ronnie James Dio's life was, but because of how shocking itIt's at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not a lot of reviews, but, still - 100%.