DIO - Dreamers Never Die (Documentary)

DIO - Dreamers Never Die (Documentary)
This was first shown on the 28th, and will play again on Sunday (October 2nd) in a lot of theaters around the country. From all the reviews I've read it's a good documentary, and some of the stuff in there will surprise people. Not because of how shocking Ronnie James Dio's life was, but because of how shocking it wasn't.

It's at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not a lot of reviews, but, still - 100%.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dio_dreamers_never_die

