AND (D: Lanthimos) S: Stone, Plemons, Dafoe, Qualley

EXCLUSIVE: The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos and Searchlight Pictures are looking to stay in business with each other as the studio is greenlighting his next film AND and set Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley to star. With a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4, and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, the film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4. Film4 co-financed the project, which begins principal photography in New Orleans next month.



“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “Working again with Emma, Willem, Jesse, and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake.”



Plot details are being kept under wraps.



The film marks another reunion for the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Academy Award-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, currently in post-production.



AND is overseen by VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Director Development & Production Peter Spencer, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. The Director of Film4 Ollie Madden, Head of Development Ben Coren, and Production & Development Executive Alice Whittemore will oversee the project for Film4.



“This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to re-unite once again with Searchlight and Film4 on this brilliant script by Yorgos and Efthmis. Yorgos has drawn an incredible cast and crew and we are dying to get started,” said Element’s Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.