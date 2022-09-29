Stars at Noon (2022, D: Denis) S: Qualley, Alwyn, Ramirez, Safdie, Reilly
From acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis and starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. Based on the novel The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson. STARS AT NOON In Theaters October 14.
RELEASE DATE: In Theaters October 14 & on Hulu October 28
DIRECTOR: Claire Denis
CAST: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly
A dissolute young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) and an English businessman (Joe Alwyn) with ties to the oil industry meet by chance while on different, mysterious assignments in modern-day Nicaragua. The two tumble into a whirlwind romance despite knowing little about each others true professional identitiesall while abstract forces close in on them as they desperately try to book it out of a country that wont seem to let them leave. Stars at Noon, based on the 1986 novel by Denis Johnson, represents a new mode for director Claire Denis, a contemporary thriller suffused with political intrigue and languid eroticism, moving entirely to the tactile rhythms of its actors, especially rising star Qualley, who gives a live-wire performance of fervid spontaneity and mercurial passion. Winner of the Grand Prix at this years Cannes Film Festival. An A24 release.
