Stars at Noon (2022, D: Denis) S: Qualley, Alwyn, Ramirez, Safdie, Reilly

Quote:

From acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis and starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. Based on the novel The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson. STARS AT NOON  In Theaters October 14.



RELEASE DATE: In Theaters October 14 & on Hulu October 28

DIRECTOR: Claire Denis

CAST: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly



A dissolute young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) and an English businessman (Joe Alwyn) with ties to the oil industry meet by chance while on different, mysterious assignments in modern-day Nicaragua. The two tumble into a whirlwind romance despite knowing little about each others true professional identitiesall while abstract forces close in on them as they desperately try to book it out of a country that wont seem to let them leave. Stars at Noon, based on the 1986 novel by Denis Johnson, represents a new mode for director Claire Denis, a contemporary thriller suffused with political intrigue and languid eroticism, moving entirely to the tactile rhythms of its actors, especially rising star Qualley, who gives a live-wire performance of fervid spontaneity and mercurial passion. Winner of the Grand Prix at this years Cannes Film Festival. An A24 release.