Aftersun (2022, W/D: Wells) S: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall

   
Aftersun (2022, W/D: Wells) S: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall


From writer/director Charlotte Wells and starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. AFTERSUN – Only in Theaters October 21.

A woman reminisces about embarking on a summer vacation to Turkey with her father during her childhood.

RELEASE DATE: October 21, 2022
DIRECTOR: Charlotte Wells
CAST: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
This premiered at Cannes where it was very highly reviewed: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/aftersun

Barry Jenkins is a producer.

I'm going to check this out at NYFF.
