Vesper (2022, D: Buozyte & Samper) S: Chapman, McEwen, Marsan, Brake, Dehn

Vesper (2022, D: Buozyte & Samper) S: Chapman, McEwen, Marsan, Brake, Dehn


Opening in theaters and VOD on September 30

After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength, and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future.

Directors: Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper
Starring: Raffiella Chapman, Rosy McEwen, Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake & Edmund Dehn
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt20225374/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/vesper_2022
