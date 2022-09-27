Vesper (2022, D: Buozyte & Samper) S: Chapman, McEwen, Marsan, Brake, Dehn
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,155
Likes: 0
Received 3,035 Likes on 2,059 Posts
Vesper (2022, D: Buozyte & Samper) S: Chapman, McEwen, Marsan, Brake, Dehn
Opening in theaters and VOD on September 30
After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength, and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future.
Directors: Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper
Starring: Raffiella Chapman, Rosy McEwen, Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake & Edmund Dehn
After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength, and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future.
Directors: Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper
Starring: Raffiella Chapman, Rosy McEwen, Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake & Edmund Dehn
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/vesper_2022
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off