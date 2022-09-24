DVD Talk Forum

Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Movie Talk

Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

   
Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan



Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt invite you along for the ride on their new film Heart of Stone, the action spy thriller coming to Netflix in 2023.



This is co-written by one of the writers of The Old Guard

Re: Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
This looks like it will have some fun action and cool set locations. Unfortunately Gal cant act for shit and usually brings down the quality of any movie shes in because of it.
Re: Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Down the road, might subscribe to Netflix for a month to watch some of these movies.
