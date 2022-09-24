Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,255
Received 2,059 Likes on 1,510 Posts
Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt invite you along for the ride on their new film Heart of Stone, the action spy thriller coming to Netflix in 2023.
This is co-written by one of the writers of The Old Guard
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,910
Received 1,806 Likes on 1,204 Posts
Re: Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
This looks like it will have some fun action and cool set locations. Unfortunately Gal cant act for shit and usually brings down the quality of any movie shes in because of it.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,084
Received 178 Likes on 151 Posts
Re: Heart of Stone (2023, D: Harper) -- S: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Down the road, might subscribe to Netflix for a month to watch some of these movies.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off