Rosaline (2022, D: Maine) S: Dever, Driver, McDonald, Whitford, Merced, Allen
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,120
Likes: 0
Received 3,028 Likes on 2,055 Posts
Rosaline (2022, D: Maine) S: Dever, Driver, McDonald, Whitford, Merced, Allen
Meet Romeos ex. #Rosaline starts streaming October 14.
Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeares classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliets cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeos recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Bradley Whitford
Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeares classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliets cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeos recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Bradley Whitford
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off