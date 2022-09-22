Rosaline (2022, D: Maine) S: Dever, Driver, McDonald, Whitford, Merced, Allen

Quote:

Meet Romeos ex. #Rosaline starts streaming October 14.



Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeares classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliets cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeos recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Bradley Whitford