Tom Hardy Surprise Enters Martial Arts Competition and Wins Gold
Well this is pretty kick ass:
Tom Hardy Surprise Enters Martial Arts Competition and Wins Gold - Variety
Tom Hardy channeled a little bit of Bane from The Dark Knight Rises and a whole lot of Tommy Conlon from Warrior when he entered a martial arts tournament over the weekend. As reported by The Guardian, Harder was a surprise competitor at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England. The actor entered the competition under his real name, Edward Hardy, and won the gold prize.
Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him, a spokesperson for the event told The Guardian. It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.
Hardy faced off against martial arts veteran Danny Appleby in the tournaments semi-final match. Appleby called Hardy a genuinely a really nice guy.
I was shell-shocked, Appleby said about Hardys showing up to the event unannounced. [Hardy] said, Just forget its me and do what you would normally do.
Appleby continued, Hes a really strong guy You wouldnt think it with him being a celebrity. Ive done about six tournaments and Ive been on the podium in every one. But hes probably the toughest competitor Ive had he certainly lived up to his Bane character, thats for sure.
He's been doing this for a while. I saw a similar story a few weeks back as well.
