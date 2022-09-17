Wasp 22 (D: Woody Allen) - will be his final film

Quote:

While promoting the French release of his 2020 film Rifkins Festival, Woody Allen said he was planning to shoot his next movie in Paris.



The New York-based director told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that he was aiming to relocate to Paris in September to lens his next project which he said will be a French-language movie with a local cast. Allen said he was able to find the financing in the U.S. but didnt give any further detail. A source close to the project said the financing was not yet in place.



Some French actors have been approached and the cast will be confirmed once the financing is locked and shooting dates confirmed. The budget is in the $10 million range.



Allen said the story of the film will be in the same vein as Match Point, a sort of poisonous romantic thriller.



I kept a wonderful souvenir of the filming of Midnight in Paris in 2010. I love this city very much and Ive visited often, discovering magical places every time, Allen continued. He revealed that his daughter Manzie Tio was currently on the shoot of Emily in Paris in the French capital. Allen won an Oscar for best original screenplay with Midnight in Paris in 2011.



Reiterating what he had told Alec Baldwin in an interview on the actors Instagram account, Allen said he was considering ending his directing career after this next movie. This will be my 50th feature ) It might be the last one, said the 86-year-old director.



Rifkins Festival, which grossed $2.3 million in the few territories where it was distributed, will be released in French theaters by Apollo Films. The distributor banners shareholders include CGR Cinemas, Frances second largest multiplex chain, which is up for sale. In the U.S., MPI Media Group gave it a limited release after Amazon Studios pulled back from its $80 million distribution deal with Allen.