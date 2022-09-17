Untitled Paris set Woody Allen Film - will be his final film
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,053
Likes: 0
Received 3,015 Likes on 2,046 Posts
Untitled Paris set Woody Allen Film - will be his final film
While promoting the French release of his 2020 film Rifkins Festival, Woody Allen said he was planning to shoot his next movie in Paris.
The New York-based director told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that he was aiming to relocate to Paris in September to lens his next project which he said will be a French-language movie with a local cast. Allen said he was able to find the financing in the U.S. but didnt give any further detail. A source close to the project said the financing was not yet in place.
Some French actors have been approached and the cast will be confirmed once the financing is locked and shooting dates confirmed. The budget is in the $10 million range.
Allen said the story of the film will be in the same vein as Match Point, a sort of poisonous romantic thriller.
I kept a wonderful souvenir of the filming of Midnight in Paris in 2010. I love this city very much and Ive visited often, discovering magical places every time, Allen continued. He revealed that his daughter Manzie Tio was currently on the shoot of Emily in Paris in the French capital. Allen won an Oscar for best original screenplay with Midnight in Paris in 2011.
Reiterating what he had told Alec Baldwin in an interview on the actors Instagram account, Allen said he was considering ending his directing career after this next movie. This will be my 50th feature ) It might be the last one, said the 86-year-old director.
Rifkins Festival, which grossed $2.3 million in the few territories where it was distributed, will be released in French theaters by Apollo Films. The distributor banners shareholders include CGR Cinemas, Frances second largest multiplex chain, which is up for sale. In the U.S., MPI Media Group gave it a limited release after Amazon Studios pulled back from its $80 million distribution deal with Allen.
The New York-based director told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that he was aiming to relocate to Paris in September to lens his next project which he said will be a French-language movie with a local cast. Allen said he was able to find the financing in the U.S. but didnt give any further detail. A source close to the project said the financing was not yet in place.
Some French actors have been approached and the cast will be confirmed once the financing is locked and shooting dates confirmed. The budget is in the $10 million range.
Allen said the story of the film will be in the same vein as Match Point, a sort of poisonous romantic thriller.
I kept a wonderful souvenir of the filming of Midnight in Paris in 2010. I love this city very much and Ive visited often, discovering magical places every time, Allen continued. He revealed that his daughter Manzie Tio was currently on the shoot of Emily in Paris in the French capital. Allen won an Oscar for best original screenplay with Midnight in Paris in 2011.
Reiterating what he had told Alec Baldwin in an interview on the actors Instagram account, Allen said he was considering ending his directing career after this next movie. This will be my 50th feature ) It might be the last one, said the 86-year-old director.
Rifkins Festival, which grossed $2.3 million in the few territories where it was distributed, will be released in French theaters by Apollo Films. The distributor banners shareholders include CGR Cinemas, Frances second largest multiplex chain, which is up for sale. In the U.S., MPI Media Group gave it a limited release after Amazon Studios pulled back from its $80 million distribution deal with Allen.
Woody Allen announces his retirement as he works on completing his 50th film, saying in principle that he will do no more.
The announcement came on Saturday, September 17 in an interview with LaVanguardia to promote his new book of comic series Zero gravity.
Allen, who has not been without controversy, said that he had no desire to make any more movies but that he wanted to write a novel, but he said that did not include any more memoirs.
The 87-year-old who was born in Brooklyn New York has written, produced and directed nearly 50 films in a long career that started when he was just 15 years old. Among his great successes is Manhatten, Play it again Sam, Everything you ever wanted to know about sex and Success Formula with Jennifer Anniston and Nicholas Cage.
Allen said that he was thinking along the lines of a humourous novel, much the same as many of his movies. He said: If I had a very serious idea, I would not hesitate to do the same thing that I did in some of my films, the serious calls.
His latest film is set in Paris and is a drama that is similar to Matchpoint, exciting, dramatic and also sinister.
The diminutive Allen has 16 Oscar nominations for best screenplay, a record, and has directed 17 actors in Oscar-nominated performances. He also holds the record for the most nominations in the top three categories acting, directing and writing.
In total, he has more than 57 directing credits and 82 as a writer.
The announcement came on Saturday, September 17 in an interview with LaVanguardia to promote his new book of comic series Zero gravity.
Allen, who has not been without controversy, said that he had no desire to make any more movies but that he wanted to write a novel, but he said that did not include any more memoirs.
The 87-year-old who was born in Brooklyn New York has written, produced and directed nearly 50 films in a long career that started when he was just 15 years old. Among his great successes is Manhatten, Play it again Sam, Everything you ever wanted to know about sex and Success Formula with Jennifer Anniston and Nicholas Cage.
Allen said that he was thinking along the lines of a humourous novel, much the same as many of his movies. He said: If I had a very serious idea, I would not hesitate to do the same thing that I did in some of my films, the serious calls.
His latest film is set in Paris and is a drama that is similar to Matchpoint, exciting, dramatic and also sinister.
The diminutive Allen has 16 Oscar nominations for best screenplay, a record, and has directed 17 actors in Oscar-nominated performances. He also holds the record for the most nominations in the top three categories acting, directing and writing.
In total, he has more than 57 directing credits and 82 as a writer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off