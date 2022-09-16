Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
Re: Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
I’ll believe if I see it.
Re: Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
It's probably going to tie in with Cobra Kai. The press release said "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise"
I'm guessing Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald pitched something.
Re: Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
Yes!! Bring on the legacy sequels! This is a no brainer - 40th anniversary, everyone still looks great, momentum from a successful show. Now, I do hope that this feels more like a film and less like Cobra Kai: The Movie, that'd be my only reservation.
