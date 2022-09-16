DVD Talk Forum

Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development

Movie Talk

Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development

   
09-16-22, 04:24 PM
Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
09-16-22, 04:30 PM
Re: Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
I’ll believe if I see it.
09-16-22, 04:33 PM
Re: Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
It's probably going to tie in with Cobra Kai. The press release said "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise"

I'm guessing Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald pitched something.
09-16-22, 05:44 PM
Re: Karate Kid 5 (2024) in development
Yes!! Bring on the legacy sequels! This is a no brainer - 40th anniversary, everyone still looks great, momentum from a successful show. Now, I do hope that this feels more like a film and less like Cobra Kai: The Movie, that'd be my only reservation.
