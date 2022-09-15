Biggest surprises the last 10+ years (2010-present)?
Biggest surprises the last 10+ years (2010-present)?
Drive (2011)…one of my most watched movies since it came out. Gosling and Brooks were amazing. And, now obsessed with NWR.
Re: Biggest surprises the last 10+ years (2010-present)?
No one, I mean no one expected a sequel to a movie from 1986 would become a massive hit and actually be really good.
This was my biggest surprise.
Re: Biggest surprises the last 10+ years (2010-present)?
Absolutely!
Re: Biggest surprises the last 10+ years (2010-present)?
I’d also say the last two Avengers movies. Ultron didn’t give me hope. But I love these both to pieces.
