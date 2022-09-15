Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022) -- the franchise turns slasher

Quote:

The Bring It On cheerleading franchise is getting its own horror movie with SYFY’s Bring It On: Cheer or Die, the franchise’s seventh installment and its first non-comedy movie.



Collider has announced this morning that the world television premiere of Bring It On: Cheer or Die arrives on Saturday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.



The horror movie is said to feature “cheer routines to die for and a thrilling new energy that flips the longtime cheerleading tournament format on its head.”



Missi Pyle (“Y: The Last Man,” “Dirty John”), Kerri Medders (“Panic,” “SEAL Team”) and Tiera Skovbye (Midnight Sun, “Riverdale”) will star in the highly anticipated SYFY original movie and all-new spine-tingling installment of the beloved cheerleading film franchise. The brand-new film is directed by Karen Lam (SYFY’s “Ghost Wars” & “Van Helsing”), who brings a plethora of genre filmmaking experience and a fresh new perspective to the Bring it On family.



In Bring It On: Cheer or Die from Universal 1440 Entertainment and Beacon Pictures, “a cheer squad’s plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.”



“We are excited to team up with SYFY to continue this ever-popular franchise with an all-new installment from renowned filmmaker Karen Lam, the very first female director of the movie series,” said Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “Featuring a fresh take on the franchise’s historically comedic films, this next chapter showcases a multi-talented diverse cast and will entertain long-time Bring It On movie fans as well as open the doors to the legion of fans who enjoy thrillers.”



The film is written by Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) and Dana Schwartz (“She-Hulk”) from a story by Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish), executive produced by Beacon Pictures partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons, produced by Griff Furst (You Might be the Killer), and co-produced by Tony Gonzalez (Bring It On franchise) and C. Eve Stewart (Tales from the Hood 3). Tony Gonzalez also returns as the choreographer to create the stunts.



Bring It On: Cheer or Die is produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment.