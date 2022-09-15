Mr. Harrigans Phone (2022, D: Hancock) S: D. Sutherland, Martell -- based on the Stephen King story
Some connections never die. From Ryan Murphy, Blumhouse and Stephen King comes a supernatural coming-of-age story, starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Written and directed for the screen by John Lee Hancock.
Logline: When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell), befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through his iPhone. This supernatural coming-of-age story shows that certain connections are never lost. Based on the short story by Stephen King.
Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin OBrien, Thomas Francis Murphy and Peggy J. Scott
Director: John Lee Hancock
