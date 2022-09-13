The School of Good and Evil (2022, Feig) S: Caruso, Wylie, Washington, Theron, Yeoh, Fishburne

Quote:

Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Welcome to the School for Good and Evil…



Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL is directed by Paul Feig and stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron.



Also starring Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom.



The School for Good and Evil is only on Netflix, on October 19.