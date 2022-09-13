MaXXXine (D: Ti West) -- X sequel -- S: Mia Goth

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Director Ti West tonight unveiled to Toronto viewers at the Midnight Madness premiere of Pearl that there will be a third installment of his hit cult favorite franchise that began with X. Deadline sniffed out that there was a third movie, that will be called MaXXXIne from A24. We are able to give Deadline readers an exclusive look at the teaser unveiled moments ago to attendees of the premiere of Pearl. The teaser played at the end of the movie.



Mia Goth will be back and reprising one of the two roles she played in X. It follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. The film hasnt yet been shot but is on a fast track after being greenlit by A24. It all stems from X, which launched Goth as the survivor of a porn shoot that goes awry when their hosts in rural Texas see what they are doing and the cast and crew ends up fighting for their lives. West wrote the script.



After making its North American debut tonight, Pearl opens nationwide Friday, September 16. It is a prequel set decades before the grisly events of X. Goth returns as the future psycho Pearl, here a starry-eyed farm girl with a short fuse and a deadly ambition on her way to becoming a memorable murderess.



Here is the MaXXXine teaser:

(embedded at link)



MaXXXine is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke and Ti West and executive produced by Goth. Additional producers include Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.