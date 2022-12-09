DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Silent Twins (2022, D: Smoczynska) S: Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Silent Twins (2022, D: Smoczynska) S: Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance

   
Old 09-12-22, 06:14 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,994
Likes: 0
Received 2,992 Likes on 2,038 Posts
The Silent Twins (2022, D: Smoczynska) S: Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance


Silence was their bond. Imagination set them free. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star in The Silent Twins, only in theaters September 16.

THE SILENT TWINS is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. Based on the best-selling book The Silent Twins, the film stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11052678/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_silent_twins_2022
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
I Used To Be Famous (2022, D: Sternberg) S: Ed Skrein, Leo Long - Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.