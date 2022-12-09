The Silent Twins (2022, D: Smoczynska) S: Letitia Wright, Tamara Lawrance
Silence was their bond. Imagination set them free. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star in The Silent Twins, only in theaters September 16.
THE SILENT TWINS is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. Based on the best-selling book The Silent Twins, the film stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_silent_twins_2022
