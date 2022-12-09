Priscilla (D: Sofia Coppola) S: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi

Quote:

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presleys intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well.



Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this fall. While she met with a number of actors for the Elvis role (with Elordi ultimately landing the highly coveted role), Spaeny has been her top choice from day 1 for the role of Priscilla.



Coppola, Henley, Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment, a Fremantle Company and American Zoetrope will produce the film and The Apartment, a Fremantle Company and Sonys Stage 6 Films will finance the film. A24 will distribute in North America, Vision Distribution will distribute in Italy (and then become a Sky exclusive), Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute in the rest of the world.



Coppola will reteam with her longtime collaborators, including Director of Photography Philippe Le Sourd, Costume Designer Stacey Battat, Editor Sarah Flack and Production Designer Tamara Deverell. This marks the third collaboration between Sofia Coppola and A24 with On The Rocks and The Bling Ring. A series adaptation of Edith Whartons The Custom of the Country is also in development. The film will shoot in Toronto in the Fall.



Coppola a is represented by Gersh and Hirsch Wallerstein. Spaeny is represented by WME and Sugar 23 and Elordi is repped by Gersh, Nicky Gluyas Management and Goodman Genow Schenkman.