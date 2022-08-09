DVD Talk Forum

Early 80s movie about going to the moon
Please help jar my poor memory. Some time in the early 80s there was a TV movie about an adventurer who wanted to go to the moon to retrieve the valuable gear left behind. He built his own rocket, went, grabbed whatever, and came back. I thought it starred Richard Benjamin but that was "Quark." Anyone remember?
Re: Early 80s movie about going to the moon
Originally Posted by Traxan View Post
Please help jar my poor memory. Some time in the early 80s there was a TV movie about an adventurer who wanted to go to the moon to retrieve the valuable gear left behind. He built his own rocket, went, grabbed whatever, and came back. I thought it starred Richard Benjamin but that was "Quark." Anyone remember?
Was it Salvage? Actually a series - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0078681/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3
