Early 80s movie about going to the moon
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,466
Likes: 0
Received 28 Likes on 19 Posts
Early 80s movie about going to the moon
Please help jar my poor memory. Some time in the early 80s there was a TV movie about an adventurer who wanted to go to the moon to retrieve the valuable gear left behind. He built his own rocket, went, grabbed whatever, and came back. I thought it starred Richard Benjamin but that was "Quark." Anyone remember?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Early 80s movie about going to the moon
Please help jar my poor memory. Some time in the early 80s there was a TV movie about an adventurer who wanted to go to the moon to retrieve the valuable gear left behind. He built his own rocket, went, grabbed whatever, and came back. I thought it starred Richard Benjamin but that was "Quark." Anyone remember?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off